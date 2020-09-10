Rea was optioned to the Cubs' alternate training site Thursday, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Rea was recently demoted to the bullpen after Adbert Alzolay was named the starter for Thursday's contest. However, he'll now report to South Bend. It appears as though the Cubs will continue to use Alzolay in their rotation while Jose Quintana (lat) and Tyler Chatwood (forearm) remain sidelined, but Rea could be one of the Cubs'top options to fill in if further injuries occur to their pitching staff.