Rea allowed just one run on three hits across 5.1 innings but did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals. He struck out six.

Rea was the second Chicago pitcher to enter the game, following opener Drew Pomeranz, who lasted an inning. The former pitched well after having allowed nine earned runs across 8.2 innings in his previous two appearances, and he lowered his ERA to 4.20 with the improved effort. With Jameson Taillon (groin) and Michael Soroka (shoulder) both currently on the shelf, Rea figures to remain in the rotation as the Cubs' fifth starter. He lines up to take the hill again Saturday against the Rays.