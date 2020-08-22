Rea worked two innings out of the bullpen Friday in the Cubs' 10-1 loss to the White Sox, giving up a run on two hits while striking out two.

Rea's previous appearance came as a starter last weekend versus Milwaukee, when he joined the rotation on short notice after Tyler Chatwood (back) was scratched ahead of his start and placed on the 10-day injured list. Jose Quintana (thumb) looks on track to return from the IL during the upcoming week to assume Chatwood's rotation spot moving forward, so Rea will likely stick around in the bullpen as a multi-inning option. Chicago will have doubleheaders coming up next week and in the first week of September that may result in the team temporarily adding a sixth member to the rotation, but manager David Ross may prefer to give Adbert Alzolay a spot start over Rea after Alzolay tossed five scoreless frames against the Cardinals on Wednesday in his 2020 debut.