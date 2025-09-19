Rea (10-7) allowed one run on four hits and struck out 11 without walking a batter over seven innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Reds.

Rea was excellent, limiting the damage to a Will Benson RBI double in the fourth inning, but that was the lone run of the game. The Cubs offered Rea no support, as they got one-hit by Reds starter Hunter Greene a day after clinching a playoff spot. Rea picked up his first quality start since Aug. 9 versus the Cardinals, and this was the first time he's logged double-digit strikeouts all season. He's now at a 4.10 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 120:43 K:BB through 153.2 innings over 31 appearances (26 starts) this season. He'll likely get the chance to tie his career high in starts next week with his last projected outing of the regular season set to be at home versus the Mets.