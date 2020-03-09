Play

Rea allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while retiring just two batters in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Rea now has a 12.71 ERA this spring, which isn't helping his case for Chicago's fifth starter job. Tyler Chatwood appears to be in the lead for the role, and at this point, Rea would probably be fortunate to secure a bullpen spot with the Cubs.

