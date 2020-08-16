Rea allowed three earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out none across 3.1 innings Saturday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Rea ran into little trouble through three innings, allowing only one baserunner in that span. However, after retiring the leadoff hitter in the fourth frame, he surrendered two singles and a double that accounted for all three of his earned runs. The Cubs have a pair of doubleheaders in the upcoming week, which should lock Rea into another turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Cardinals.