Rea (1-1) allowed four runs on five hits across two innings to take the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He walked two and struck out three.

Rea pitched a scoreless first inning but things went downhill quickly from there. He allowed two home runs in the second, then started the third by allowing three straight singles before getting the hook. Rea's ERA climbed to 5.79 in the process. The righty is likely to return to the bullpen at some point, but with both Jose Quintana (lat) and Tyler Chatwood (forearm) currently on the shelf, Rea remains an option to make some spot starts.