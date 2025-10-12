Rea (0-1) was charged with the loss in Game 5 of the NLDS against Milwaukee on Saturday. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 2.2 innings.

Drew Pomeranz started the game for Chicago and allowed one run in one inning. Rea entered in the second frame and got through two scoreless innings before serving up a solo homer to Andrew Vaughn in the fourth. That was the only run Rea allowed, but it was enough to saddle him with the loss as the Cubs were unable to score after the second frame. Rea finished the postseason having pitched in three games, giving up just one run over 7.2 innings despite yielding nine hits and posting a 3:3 K:BB.