Cubs' Colin Rea: Tosses four innings of relief

Rea allowed two runs on four hits and two walks across four innings of relief in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.

This was Rea's first relief appearance since getting skipped in the rotation following Chicago's acquisition of Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes before the trade deadline. Holmes made his team debut Saturday and was shaky in his four innings of work, allowing fours runs on six hits and two walks. It was also the first appearance for Holmes in nearly two months due to a fractured fibula, so he likely just needs to shake off a little rust as he settles into the Cubs' rotation. That should leave Rea in a bullpen role for now, though he is capable of starting if a need arises.