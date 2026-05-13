Rea (4-2) took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one over 4.1 innings.

Rea cruised through the first four innings, limiting Atlanta to just three hits before everything fell apart in the fifth. Austin Riley opened the inning with a home run on the first pitch, and Mike Yastrzemski later added a two-run shot as Atlanta quickly flipped the game. Rea was pulled with two runners aboard, one of whom later came around to score. Prior to Tuesday, the veteran right-hander had allowed two or fewer runs in six of his eight starts, making this outing less alarming. Rea now owns a 4.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 42.1 innings and is scheduled to face the White Sox next.