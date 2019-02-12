Cubs' Colin Rea: Working with restrictions in camp
Rea (undisclosed) will be on a restricted schedule during spring training, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It's unclear what is holding Rea back, but the Cubs will play it safe with the right-hander after a lat injury torpedoed his 2018 campaign. Rea's status for Opening Day remains up in the air. He doesn't figure to play a significant role for the Cubs in 2019 even when healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...