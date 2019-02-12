Rea (undisclosed) will be on a restricted schedule during spring training, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's unclear what is holding Rea back, but the Cubs will play it safe with the right-hander after a lat injury torpedoed his 2018 campaign. Rea's status for Opening Day remains up in the air. He doesn't figure to play a significant role for the Cubs in 2019 even when healthy.