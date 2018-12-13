Cubs' Conor Lillis-White: Traded to Cubs
Lillis-White was traded from the Angels to the Cubs in exchange for Tommy La Stella, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Lillis-White split time between Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Salt Lake in 2018, posting a 3.12 ERA and 11.9 K/9 across 34.2 innings with the Bay Bears while notching a 3.86 ERA and 12.5 K/9 in 37.1 innings with the Bees. The southpaw could make his major-league debut out of the Cubs' bullpen in 2019.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst