Cubs' Conor Lillis-White: Traded to Cubs

Lillis-White was traded from the Angels to the Cubs in exchange for Tommy La Stella, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Lillis-White split time between Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Salt Lake in 2018, posting a 3.12 ERA and 11.9 K/9 across 34.2 innings with the Bay Bears while notching a 3.86 ERA and 12.5 K/9 in 37.1 innings with the Bees. The southpaw could make his major-league debut out of the Cubs' bullpen in 2019.