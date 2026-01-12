The Cubs signed Martin to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Lance Brozdowski of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Martin made 17 appearances out of the Orioles' bullpen this past season, finishing with a 6.00 ERA but a more promising 23:9 K:BB over 18 innings. The 30-year-old has been a full-time reliever each of the last two seasons after missing the 2023 campaign following lat surgery. Martin will try to win a spot in the Cubs' bullpen but is likely ticketed for Triple-A Iowa to kick off the 2026 season.