Abbott pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Saturday's loss to the Giants. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one.

Abbott was called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day and was effective in his MLB debut. The 25-year-old had a 6.39 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in five starts for Iowa before getting the call, so expectations should be tempered, though he at least made a good first impression. Abbott will serve out of the Cubs' bullpen for the time being but could be an option for some spot starts.