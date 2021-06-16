Abbott was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The righty has yielded one earned run in 3.1 innings of relief with the big-league club this season. Abbott has struggled at Triple-A though, pitching to a 6.03 ERA in 31.1 innings. He's been plagued by the long-ball, allowing eight at that level in 2021. Abbott may be called upon for some middle-innings work Wednesday, as spot starter Robert Stock is not expected to have an extended outing against the Mets.