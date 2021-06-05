Abbott was recalled by the Cubs on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The Cubs added Abbott to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, and he'll now be available to make his major-league debut out of the bullpen. The right-hander made five starts for Triple-A Iowa to begin the year and posted a 6.39 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 25.1 innings. Although Abbott will serve as a reliever to begin his time in the big leagues, he could also fill in as a starter if needed.