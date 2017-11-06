Mazzoni was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Monday.

Mazzoni was stellar for Triple-A El Paso last season -- compiling a 0.89 ERA and 31:3 K:BB across 20.1 innings -- but his success failed to carry over to the majors. The 28-year-old posted a 13.50 ERA, 2.63 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB across eight major-league innings. He'll likely serve as organizational pitching depth in 2018.