Cubs' Cory Mazzoni: Claimed by Cubs
Mazzoni was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Monday.
Mazzoni was stellar for Triple-A El Paso last season -- compiling a 0.89 ERA and 31:3 K:BB across 20.1 innings -- but his success failed to carry over to the majors. The 28-year-old posted a 13.50 ERA, 2.63 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB across eight major-league innings. He'll likely serve as organizational pitching depth in 2018.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...