Cubs' Cory Mazzoni: Claimed by Dodgers
Mazzoni was claimed by the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Mazzoni will open the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 28-year-old has pitched 16.2 major-league innings in his career, all with the Padres, recording an ugly 17.28 ERA. He impressed in 20.1 innings for Triple-A El Paso last season, though, striking out 37.8 percent of batters and walking 3.7 percent en route to a 0.89 ERA. He'll serve as organizational depth for the Dodgers this season. In a corresponding move, outfielder Trayce Thompson has been designated for assignment.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...