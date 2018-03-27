Mazzoni was claimed by the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Mazzoni will open the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 28-year-old has pitched 16.2 major-league innings in his career, all with the Padres, recording an ugly 17.28 ERA. He impressed in 20.1 innings for Triple-A El Paso last season, though, striking out 37.8 percent of batters and walking 3.7 percent en route to a 0.89 ERA. He'll serve as organizational depth for the Dodgers this season. In a corresponding move, outfielder Trayce Thompson has been designated for assignment.