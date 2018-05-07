Cubs' Cory Mazzoni: Joins big club Monday
Mazzoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Mazzoni will join the Cubs for the first time all season in order to provide a fresh bullpen arm after manager Joe Maddon burned through seven relievers during Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Cardinals. The 28-year-old owns a solid 2.31 ERA and 12:1 K:BB through 11.2 innings with Triple-A Iowa this season, but his ugly numbers at the major-league level (32 earned runs across 16.2 innings) will likely limit him to low-leverage work during his time with Chicago. Luke Farrell was optioned to Iowa in a corresponding move.
