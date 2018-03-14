Cubs' Cory Mazzoni: Optioned to Triple-A
Mazzoni was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Mazzoni struggled with a 13.50 ERA and 2.63 WHIP in six appearances with the Padres in 2017 before being claimed off waivers by the Cubs in November. The 28-year-old had a stellar 0.89 ERA , 1.03 WHIP and 31 strikeouts at Triple-A El Paso last season, numbers that if repeated could earn him another big-league opportunity in 2018.
