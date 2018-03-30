Cubs' Cory Mazzoni: Picked back up by Cubs
Mazzoni was re-claimed by the Cubs on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
It's been a whirlwind week for Mazzoni, who was claimed by the Dodgers on Tuesday only to be returned to his former club. The Cubs have yet to announce a corresponding roster move or assignment level for Mazzoni.
