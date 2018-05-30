Mazzoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Carl Edwards was placed on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation, so the Cubs needed a fresh arm for the bullpen. Mazzoni has logged 17.2 MLB innings over the last four seasons, giving up a whopping 32 earned runs over that span. He has a 1.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 21.2 innings at Triple-A this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories