Cubs' Cory Mazzoni: Recalled from Triple-A
Mazzoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Carl Edwards was placed on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation, so the Cubs needed a fresh arm for the bullpen. Mazzoni has logged 17.2 MLB innings over the last four seasons, giving up a whopping 32 earned runs over that span. He has a 1.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 21.2 innings at Triple-A this season.
