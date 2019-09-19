Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Activated from injured list
Kimbrel (elbow) has been activated from the injured list, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Kimbrel made it through a pregame workout Thursday without issue, so the Cubs decided he was ready to rejoin the roster. Kimbrel allowed three earned runs in his last appearance and owns a 5.68 ERA since joining the Cubs in June, but expect him to get the ball if a save opportunity presents itself Thursday night.
