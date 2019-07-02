Kimbrel allowed three runs on three hits over an inning of work in Monday's 18-5 loss to the Pirates. He struck out two.

Kimbrel was hardly the only Chicago pitcher to struggle in a game in which the Cubs gave up 23 hits. The veteran reliever allowed two home runs, including the third long ball of the game for Pittsburgh slugger Josh Bell, to account for all three of his earned runs. Kimbrel now has an ugly 13.50 ERA, though he'll quickly whittle that figure down if he can string together a few scoreless appearances.