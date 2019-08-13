Kimbrel (knee), who is with the Cubs on this current road trip, is expected to throw another bullpen session later this week and thinks he could be activated in a few days if everything progresses as planned, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He won't be activated when first eligible Wednesday, but it sounds like he could return this weekend against the Pirates. In the meantime, Pedro Strop is the de facto closer in this injury-depleted bullpen.