Kimbrel allowed two earned runs on two hits over an inning of work in a non-save situation against the Pirates on Friday.

Kimbrel allowed back-to-back home runs to Josh Bell and Colin Moran in the ninth inning, but the Cubs hung on for the 6-3 win. Kimbrel allowed two earned runs while retiring just a single batter in his first appearance of the season Monday, and the veteran reliever now carries an atrocious 27.00 ERA. It's early, but given the struggles Kimbrel had last season, there is reason to be at least somewhat concerned. If the Cubs did decide to make a change at closer at some point, Jeremy Jeffress or Rowan Wick would likely be next in line.