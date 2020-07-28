Kimbrel gave up two runs on four walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch over one-third of an inning during Monday's 8-7 win over the Reds.

The veteran closer was entrusted with a three-run lead to begin the ninth inning but was unable to record the save, as he threw only 13 of 34 pitches for strikes and needed Jeremy Jeffress to bail him out. Kimbrel still got credit for a hold, but this was hardly the way he, the Cubs, or anyone with fantasy shares in him expected his season to begin. If there was a silver lining to the outing it was that his velocity was OK -- he topped out at 97.5 mph with his fastball, on the pitch that plunked Freddy Galvis -- but Kimbrel will need to turn things around fast if he's going to keep hold of the closer spot.