Kimbrel pitched a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save Tuesday against the Nationals.

One of the two batters Kimbrel struck out reached base when the pitch got away from the catcher, but the closer was otherwise perfect in his inning of work. It was a nice bounce-back effort after Kimbrel blew his second save of the season in his last appearance Saturday. The veteran reliever now has eight saves in 10 chances to go along with a strong 1.08 ERA.