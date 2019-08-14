Kimbrel (knee) will throw another bullpen session Thursday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Thursday's session will mark Kimbrel's second bullpen since landing on the injured list with right knee inflammation earlier in August. The reliever will be reevaluated Friday and could be cleared to return shortly thereafter if he checks out OK. Pedro Strop should continue to see the majority of save opportunities for the Cubs until Kimbrel is back.

More News
Our Latest Stories