Kimbrel was not used in a save opportunity Monday against the Royals, as Rowan Wick tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to close out a 2-0 win.

Over the weekend, manager David Ross was noncommittal when asked whether Kimbrel would remain the Cubs' closer going forward, and Monday's bullpen usage would seem to suggest Ross has more confidence in Wick. Kimbrel hadn't pitched since Friday, so he was fresh, and no injury has been reported. It simply seems that Kimbrel will be at best sharing the role for now, though it's possible that Wick and Jeremy Jeffress will take the reins in the ninth, with Kimbrel moving to a lower-leverage role for now. The veteran reliever turned in a career-worst 6.53 ERA for Chicago last season and has a 27.00 ERA through two appearances in 2020.