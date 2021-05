Kimbrel struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his seventh save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Tigers.

The veteran closer's renaissance continued as he fired 10 of 12 pitches for strikes. Kimbrel is 7-for-8 in save chances to begin the year, but more impressively he's posted a 0.60 ERA through 15 innings, along with a 24:7 K:BB, after failing to get his ERA below 5.00 in either of the prior two seasons.