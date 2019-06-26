Kimbrel could join the Cubs during their current homestand, which lasts through Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kimbrel completed his fourth appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, recording a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts. The veteran reliever has allowed just one run through 3.2 innings in the minors with four strikeouts, and Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Kimbrel could potentially join the team before the conclusion of its current homestand Thursday, or early on its upcoming road trip. It's unclear if Kimbrel will immediately step into Chicago's closer role, but he should get there soon enough.