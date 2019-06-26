Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Could be nearing team debut
Kimbrel could join the Cubs during their current homestand, which lasts through Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Kimbrel completed his fourth appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, recording a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts. The veteran reliever has allowed just one run through 3.2 innings in the minors with four strikeouts, and Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Kimbrel could potentially join the team before the conclusion of its current homestand Thursday, or early on its upcoming road trip. It's unclear if Kimbrel will immediately step into Chicago's closer role, but he should get there soon enough.
More News
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Tabbed for another rehab outing•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Pitching at Triple-A again Saturday•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Pitching for Iowa on Friday•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Set to pitch Tuesday at Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Slated for live BP•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Set for live BP•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...