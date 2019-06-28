Manager Joe Maddon is unsure if Kimbrel will be available for Friday's game against the Reds, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Kimbrel recorded his first save as a Cub on Thursday, but given that it was his first appearance of the season, Maddon may decide to avoid using him back-to-back days out of the gate. Maddon may not have a choice, though, as a couple other relievers will be unavailable Friday, including Pedro Strop.