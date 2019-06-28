Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Could be unavailable Friday
Manager Joe Maddon is unsure if Kimbrel will be available for Friday's game against the Reds, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Kimbrel recorded his first save as a Cub on Thursday, but given that it was his first appearance of the season, Maddon may decide to avoid using him back-to-back days out of the gate. Maddon may not have a choice, though, as a couple other relievers will be unavailable Friday, including Pedro Strop.
More News
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Earns first save for Cubs•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Officially added to roster•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Joining Cubs on Thursday•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Could be nearing team debut•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Tabbed for another rehab outing•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Pitching at Triple-A again Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 15
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...