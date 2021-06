Kimbrel worked a clean ninth inning to record the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Giants. He struck out two.

Kimbrel now has 14 saves and a sparkling 0.75 ERA this season, and he's been particularly dominant his last three outings, as he hasn't allowed a baserunner while striking out six. The veteran has bounced back in a big way after disappointing 2019 and 2020 campaigns, and fantasy managers should just enjoy the ride while Kimbrel is pitching this well.