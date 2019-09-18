Kimbrel (elbow) could come off the 10-day injured list Thursday or Friday against the Cardinals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

He threw a 16-pitch simulated game Tuesday, and it sounds like he is a day or two away from being ready to face big-league hitters. Kimbrel has only given up runs in five of his 21 appearances, but when he gives up runs he typically gives up a few, which is why his ERA is 5.68. If he does indeed come off the injured list early in this four-game series against the Cardinals, Kimbrel could notch another handful of saves before season's end.