Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Due back Thursday or Friday
Kimbrel (elbow) could come off the 10-day injured list Thursday or Friday against the Cardinals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
He threw a 16-pitch simulated game Tuesday, and it sounds like he is a day or two away from being ready to face big-league hitters. Kimbrel has only given up runs in five of his 21 appearances, but when he gives up runs he typically gives up a few, which is why his ERA is 5.68. If he does indeed come off the injured list early in this four-game series against the Cardinals, Kimbrel could notch another handful of saves before season's end.
More News
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Tosses 16 pitches in sim game•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Simulated game scheduled•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Completes another bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Set for another bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Throwing again Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...