Kimbrel struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against the Reds on Friday.

Kimbrel has now pitched on three of the last four days, but he held the Reds in check Friday to pick up his 12th save of 2021. The right-hander has now converted on each of his last five save chances, and he's recorded a 0.82 ERA and 36:8 K:BB in 22 innings to begin the season.