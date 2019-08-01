Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Earns eighth save
Kimbrel worked around two hits to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Cardinals. He struck out two.
After starting the ninth inning with a strikeout, Kimbrel got into some trouble by allowing a single and a double, which put the tying runs into scoring position. However, the closer wiggled out of trouble by inducing a groundout and then striking out Yairo Munoz to end the game. It's been a bumpy ride for Kimbrel in his first 11.2 innings with the Cubs, as he's sitting with a 6.17 ERA and two blown saves in 10 chances. But given his pedigree and what Chicago paid to acquire him, expect the veteran to have a long leash.
