Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save against the Braves on Thursday, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one batter.

Kimbrel's first appearance with the Cubs looked to be smooth sailing when he retired Brian McCann and Johan Camargo to begin the ninth inning, but things got interesting after he gave up a double and a walk to the next two batters. Freddie Freeman followed with a smash down the first base line that Anthony Rizzo snagged on one hop, diving to narrowly beat Freeman to first base and end the game. Kimbrel may exhibit some rust after sitting much of the season, but his career 1.91 ERA and 334 saves make him the obvious choice to close games for the Cubs the rest of the season.