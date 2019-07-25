Kimbrel allowed two hits with no walks or strikeouts across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Giants.

After retiring the first two batters he faced without incident, Kimbrel surrendered consecutive singles. However, he got Brandon Belt to line out to end the game and notch his seventh save of the season. Since allowing five earned runs across his first 2.2 innings this season, Kimbrel has turned in eight consecutive scoreless outings. He still has a bloated 4.22 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, but has maintained his status as one of the best closers in the game with this strong stretch.