Kimbrel worked around two walks to throw a scoreless ninth inning and record the save Saturday against the Padres.

Kimbrel hit a couple bumps in the road immediately upon arrival to Chicago, but he has been pretty much his old self since, allowing just one hit while going 5-for-5 in save chances in his last six appearances. The veteran has now worked back-to-back days and four of the last five, so he will likely be unavailable Sunday.