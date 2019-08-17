Kimbrel (knee) will likely be activated from the injured list Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Prior reports indicated Kimbrel would either be activated or sent on a rehab assignment Saturday, but it sounds like it will be Option C -- Kimbrel returning Sunday without a rehab assignment. Look for Kimbrel to immediately reclaim closer duties following the brief absence, pushing Pedro Strop back to a setup role.

