Kimbrel (elbow) believes he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kimbrel has been diagnosed with right elbow inflammation, but his MRI results were encouraging and he doesn't expect to miss much time. The closer hasn't been in peak form since joining the Cubs midseason. He's recorded 13 saves but has struggled to a 5.68 ERA. His 29.6 percent strikeout rate would be quite good for many pitches but isn't anywhere close to his career 41.1 percent mark.