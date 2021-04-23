Kimbrel, who pitched a clean ninth inning with a strikeout in Thursday's 10-inning win over the Mets, has not allowed a run this season through eight appearances (9.0 innings pitched).

It's been exactly the start Kimbrel and fantasy managers hoped for after the veteran struggled the last two seasons in Chicago. Kimbrel's fastball velocity is basically the same in 2021 as it was in 2020 (96.7 vs. 96.9 mph), but his BB/9 is down and he's also had better luck when he does allow contact. Last year, batters had a BABIP of .333 against the righty, and that figure has dropped to .071 so far this season. That number should increase some, but Kimbrel misses enough bats that he should continue to be successful as long as he keeps limiting free passes.