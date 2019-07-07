Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Fans three in second save
Kimbrel had three strikeouts and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save Saturday versus the White Sox. He also hit a batter.
Kimbrel started the inning strong with a three-pitch strikeout, but he made things interesting as a hit by pitch and a walk brought the tying run to the plate with two outs. The 31-year-old was then able to retire Jose Abreu on three pitches to finish the game. Kimbrel has converted two of three save opportunities and given up five runs over four outings in what has been an up-and-down start with the Cubs, but Saturday's outing was certainly a quality rebound performance.
