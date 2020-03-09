Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Gets rocked Sunday
Kimbrel allowed two runs on three hits while retiring just two batters in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.
The positive here is that Kimbrel recorded both of his outs via strikeout, but it's hard to be encouraged by how the veteran closer has looked so far this spring. Kimbrel's ERA sits at 16.20, though he's logged just 1.2 innings, so of course the small sample size warning applies. The 31-year-old won't ultimately be judged by Cactus League results, but after posting a 6.53 ERA last season, it would be nice to see him turn in a few strong outings before camp ends.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...