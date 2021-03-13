Kimbrel allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while retiring just two batters in Friday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.

It's been an awful start to the spring for Kimbrel, who has a 30.38 ERA across three appearances (2.2 innings). The veteran reliever is reportedly working through some mechanical issues in camp, so perhaps he can figure things out and right the ship soon, but he's not inspiring any confidence at the moment. If the struggles continue, the Cubs could turn to Rowan Wick (ribs) or Brandon Workman to close out games.