Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Joining Cubs

Kimbrel agreed to sign a contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

It was reported earlier Wednesday that the Cubs were "pushing hard" for Kimbrel now that he's no longer tied to draft-pick compensation, and it didn't take long for the two sides to reach an agreement. The Cubs have already blown 11 saves this season, so the addition of the veteran left-hander will be a welcome sight to the north side of Chicago. The specific terms of the contract have yet to be announced, though Rosenthal indicates it's a multi-year deal. It's not clear when Kimbrel is expected to be ready to join the team.