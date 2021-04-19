Kimbrel worked around two walks to pitch a scoreless inning in Sunday's 13-4 loss to Atlanta. He struck out one.

Kimbrel hadn't pitched in five days, so the Cubs brought him in for the ninth inning despite the nine-run deficit. The veteran reliever was able to keep Atlanta off the board in the low-leverage appearance, running his scoreless inning streak to seven to start the season. Chicago is just 6-9 through 15 games, but Kimbrel's performance coming off of disappointing 2019 and 2020 campaigns has been a bright spot so far.