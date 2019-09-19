Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Likely to be activated Thursday
Manager Joe Maddon said there is a "strong possibility" Kimbrel (elbow) will be activated for Thursday's series opener against the Cardinals, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This lines up with a report from earlier in the day that Kimbrel would likely be back for one of the first two games of this pivotal series. He has been shaky at times and it seems like he may be getting rushed back, but he is the Cubs' clear closer when active.
