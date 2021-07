Kimbrel struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Kimbrel was handed a one-run lead after the Cubs scored six runs in a massive ninth inning rally. He had no issue locking in the victory and needed only 13 pitches to record his 22nd save of the season. Kimbrel has been excellent to this point in the campaign, maintaining a 0.52 ERA and striking out 60 across 34.2 frames.